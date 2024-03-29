A Boil Water Notice Will Take Effect Next Week on Wednesday April 3 for St. Lucie County Utility Customers on North Hutchinson Island

North Hutchinson Island - Friday March 29, 2024: St. Lucie County Utilities has issued a boil water notice for its customers on North Hutchinson Island that will take effect at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, April 3.

The service interruption is slated to last up to eight hours, impacting roughly 800 customers including businesses, single-family homes and condominiums.

The boil water notice is being issued because the utility company has scheduled a water main interruption. As a result there will be an interruption to water service for all St. Lucie County Utility customers on North Hutchinson Island.

The service outage is related to the construction of the new bridge being built by the Florida Department of Transportation on A1A over the Indian River Lagoon.

Once water service is restored, those impacted will be under a 72-hour precautionary, boil water advisory for any water used for drinking or cooking. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

If you have any questions, contact St. Lucie County Utilities at 772-462-1150.