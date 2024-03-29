Florida League of Cities Names Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson the '2024 Home Rule Hero'

Fort Pierce - Friday March 29, 2024: Mayor Linda Hudson of the City of Fort Pierce was recently honored with the 2024 Home Rule Hero Award by the Florida League of Cities (FLC), a collective voice for municipal governments in Florida.

This recognition acknowledges Mayor Hudson's dedication and advocacy during the 2024 Legislative Session. She worked diligently to champion local decision-making, safeguard the Home Rule powers of Florida's municipalities, and advance the League's legislative agenda.

Casey Cook, Chief of Legislative Affairs at FLC, highlighted the significant impact of local officials like Mayor Hudson who passionately advocated for preserving local governance during the legislative session. The League and its legislative team expressed gratitude for the exemplary service of Home Rule Heroes like Mayor Hudson, emphasizing their crucial role in defending local decision-making.

Home Rule Heroes, distinguished for their active engagement, expertise, and effectiveness, are fervent advocates for protecting local governance. Throughout the 2024 Legislative Session, these individuals steadfastly represented their communities' interests, contributing valuable local perspectives to legislative discussions.

"Mayor Hudson, congratulations on this well-deserved honor! Your unwavering commitment to Fort Pierce and your advocacy for Home Rule has made a significant difference. Thank you for your dedication and service to our community." Nick Mimms, City Manager