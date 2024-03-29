IRSC Chastain Campus to Host Martin County Career Fair on April 10
Stuart - Friday March 29, 2024: Indian River State College, in partnership with CareerSource Research Coast, will host the Martin County Career Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at its Chastain Campus in Stuart.
More than 50 Martin County-area companies will be looking for their future employees at the Career Fair, including representatives from not-for-profit, education, government, hospitality, and service industries. Among them,
- CareerSource Research Coast
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Martin County
- Daher
- Sandpiper Bay Resort
- Martin County Supervisor of Elections
- Florida Department of Corrections
- Chick Fil A
- Compass Health Insurance
- Brightview Landscaping
- Stuart Chamber of Commerce/Career Connect Martin
- Indian River State College
The Career Fair will be held in the Johnson Auditorium of the Wolf High-Technology Center (Building C), located at 2400 S.E. Salerno Road in Stuart. Admission is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress for success to meet with company representatives to explore full- and part-time employment opportunities.
Job seekers may register online (after March 13): www.csrc.news/IRSCJobFair24jobseekers
Employers interested in participating may register here: www.csrc.news/IRSCJobFair24employers