IRSC Chastain Campus to Host Martin County Career Fair on April 10

Stuart - Friday March 29, 2024: Indian River State College, in partnership with CareerSource Research Coast, will host the Martin County Career Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at its Chastain Campus in Stuart.

More than 50 Martin County-area companies will be looking for their future employees at the Career Fair, including representatives from not-for-profit, education, government, hospitality, and service industries. Among them,



CareerSource Research Coast

Boys and Girls Clubs of Martin County

Daher

Sandpiper Bay Resort

Martin County Supervisor of Elections

Florida Department of Corrections

Chick Fil A

Compass Health Insurance

Brightview Landscaping

Stuart Chamber of Commerce/Career Connect Martin

Indian River State College

The Career Fair will be held in the Johnson Auditorium of the Wolf High-Technology Center (Building C), located at 2400 S.E. Salerno Road in Stuart. Admission is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress for success to meet with company representatives to explore full- and part-time employment opportunities.

Job seekers may register online (after March 13): www.csrc.news/IRSCJobFair24jobseekers

Employers interested in participating may register here: www.csrc.news/IRSCJobFair24employers