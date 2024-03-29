Treasure Coast Easter Events This Weekend

Treasure Coast - Sunday March 31, 2024: Easter this year is being celebrated a bit earlier than usual. By christian tradition, Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full Moon that occurs on, or after, the spring equinox. Because the last full moon was this past Sunday, March 24, Easter is this Sunday, March 31.

Here are some of the events scheduled for this Easter weekend along the Treasure Coast.

Martin County

Saturday, March 30:



Join Palm City Equestrians for their annual Easter Egg Hunt! Participants can also expect horseback riding, food and drinks, and lots of family fun. The festivities kick off at 9am and will continue into the afternoon. Learn more here: https://discovermartin.com/event/easter-egg-hunt-at-palm-city-equestrians/ TC3 Easter Egg Drop at Jensen Beach High School - TC3 is excited to host their annual Egg Drop Extravaganza! There will be games, fun, and of course lots and over 50,000 Easter eggs dropped by helicopter! The gates for this free event open at 11am and the egg drop is scheduled for 12:30pm. Note the new location this year on the football field at Jensen Beach High School. Learn more here: https://discovermartin.com/event/tc3-easter-egg-drop-eggstravaganza/

Sunday, March 31:



Trinity’s Annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sea Turtle Beach: Get the family and head over to Jensen Beach for this annual Easter Sunrise Service. Celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, and share the joy with the community. Bring a blanket and stay awhile! The service begins at 6:45am. Sunrise Service at Reborn Farm - First Baptist Stuart's Easter Sunrise Service at Reborn Farm: First Baptist Stuart invites the community to join them for their Easter Sunrise Service at Reborn Farm6050 South Kanner Highway in Stuart. The service begins at 7 a.m. All are welcome

St. Lucie County

Saturday, March 30th



6-7 years; 8-10 years; 10-11 years.



- íl Mercato Eggstravaganza Spring Edition at Tradition Square: The event begins at 1 PM Saturday. íl Mercato is pleased to host a Spring Edition Eggstravaganza for the entire family! Event features a petting zoo, face painter, pictures with the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, egg hunt, food trucks, vendors, music, and more! And best of all, it is entirely FREE, including parking. It is a wonderful day of fun the whole family is sure to enjoy. Egg Hunt and Festivities - Open Play Easter Egg Hunt (ages 3yrs & under) at Teeny Town Play Café: The event begins at 3:30 PM. Bring the young ones over to Teeny Town Play Café for some Easter Fun. Activities include Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Basket, crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny and Open Play. Ages 3 years and under. Cost: $25 for Non-members and $20 for members.

EASTER Sunday, March 31



Easter Sunrise Service - First Church Fort Pierce: 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM. The First Church Fort Pierce will hold an Easter sunrise service outside at the Marina Square fountains on the waterfront in downtown Fort Pierce. Followed by a light breakfast in the church social hall The First Church Fort Pierce is located at 515 Avenue A in Fort Pierce.



Indian River County

Saturday, March 30th



- Easter Egg-Stravaganza 5K in Vero Beach: The event begins at 7:30 AM Saturday and lasts until 9 AM Saturday. It takes place at 2140 14th Ave. in Vero Beach. $2 - $30. Join us for the thrilling finale of the Vero Beach Race Series, the "Easter Egg-Stravaganza"! Dash through Downtown Vero Beach, beginning and ending at Pocahontas Park. Keep an eye our for hidden Easter eggs along the route! Don't miss this egg-cellent opportunity to wrap up the race series in style! After the race, make sure to stick around for a community egg-hunt, put on by Downtown Vero Beach! Easter Festival - The Community Church of Vero Beach Easter Festival: The event runs from 10 AM until Noon on Saturday. The Community Church of Vero Beach is located at 1901 23rd Street in Vero Beach. Join us for some outdoor family fun on the Saturday before Easter! This free event for the community is hosted by our Children & Family Ministry and includes an Egg Hunt, Games, Crafts, and More! This year the festival will be held in the east parking lot. We hope to see you there!



EASTER Sunday, March 31

