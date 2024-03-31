FWC: Now Accepting Applications for the Annual School Fishing Club Program

Florida - Sunday March 31, 2024: The application period is now open for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) School Fishing Club Program. This annual educational program focuses on teaching youth anglers about best fishing practices to help ensure the future of fishing in Florida.

To apply for the grant and register for the School Fishing Club program, interested club sponsors will need to complete a Florida R3 Fishing Grant application, which is funded by the FWC’s Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network, Coastal Conservation Association and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. This grant will award up to 50 school fishing clubs or teams $500 each to assist with club expenses, such as gear for participants or the purchase of fishing licenses for students over 16 years old.

The grant application period is open now until May 17, but grant funding is not required to participate in the School Fishing Club Program. All selected grant applications will be announced Aug. 16.

The FWC moved the application period for the program to earlier in the year so each school will receive materials and grant funding sooner.

Each participating club will be provided with program curriculum and educational materials to be taught throughout the school year by the club sponsor. The curriculum is comprised of lessons and activities on ethical angling, conservation, Florida’s aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear, and general fishing concepts, and is applicable to both freshwater and saltwater fishing. Additionally, at least one conservation project activity must be completed each school year and is an opportunity for clubs to earn points for a chance to win prizes.

The grant program is open to new or existing freshwater and/or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private and charter schools throughout Florida. To be considered for the grant, school fishing clubs or teams must submit a minimum of five student pre-surveys, one conservation project outline and be represented by a school faculty member or parent.