One Dead, Another Injured After a Small Plane Crashed on Landing at the Treasure Coast International Airport Saturday

St. Lucie County Treasure Coast International Airport

St. Lucie County - Monday April 1, 2024: One person was killed and another was injured after the small plane they were in crashed on landing at the Treasure Coast International Airport Saturday afternoon.

911 got the call at 1:21 p.m. Saturday. St. Lucie County deputies and St. Lucie County Fire District units rushed to the scene. A twin-engine Piper Aircraft had flipped over on landing and two people were trapped inside.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and "after an extended extrication" the second person was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.