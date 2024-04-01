Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One Dead, Another Injured After a Small Plane Crashed on Landing at the Treasure Coast International Airport Saturday

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 1, 2024 at 1:41 PM EDT
N595ND Fort Pierce Treasure Coast Florida 30 MAR 2024
pilotxtrim on Instagram
N595ND Fort Pierce Treasure Coast Florida 30 MAR 2024
Treasure Coast International Airport
St. Lucie County
Treasure Coast International Airport

St. Lucie County - Monday April 1, 2024: One person was killed and another was injured after the small plane they were in crashed on landing at the Treasure Coast International Airport Saturday afternoon.

911 got the call at 1:21 p.m. Saturday. St. Lucie County deputies and St. Lucie County Fire District units rushed to the scene. A twin-engine Piper Aircraft had flipped over on landing and two people were trapped inside.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and "after an extended extrication" the second person was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Treasure Coast International Airport
St. Lucie County Fire District
Treasure Coast International Airport

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS