Fort Pierce Police Ask for Public's Help Finding This Robbery Suspect

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 2, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public’s help finding the robbery suspect pictured here.

At 11:13 a.m. last Friday, March 29, this man entered Michael’s Jewelers at 2411 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. He smashed open a jewelry display case and then fled in a white 4-door sedan with numerous stolen items, according to a release posted on the FPPD Facebook page.

He is described as a black male between the ages of 25-40. He stands between 5-foot-6-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs 150-175 pounds. He has a goatee and was wearing black Nike sweatpants, a black Nike hoodie, a scarf around his neck, a black hat with white writing on it, gray slides and black socks.

Anyone with information about the crime, the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dini at 772-979-1404 or mdini@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.