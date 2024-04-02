IRC Sheriff Deputies Nab Two on Mail Theft Charges

Indian River County - Tuesday April 2, 2024: Indian River County Sheriff (IRCSO) Deputies arrested two men on mail theft charges after an alert resident noticed a suspicious vehicle prowling the neighborhood.

The concerned citizen saw the vehicle slowing down near multiple mailboxes, became concerned, and called the Sheriff's Office.

IRCSO deputies intercepted the vehicle and arrested the two men inside after finding stolen mail in their car. Both men are from the Miami area and they have been identified as Yasniel Acosta Pietro, and Ariel Echevarria Borges.

According to a release on the IRCSO Facebook page the men appeared to be "confused by their sudden apprehension," and they "failed to provide a convincing explanation for the abundance of stolen mail found in their possession."

In all 50 pieces of mail, including checks, bank statements, and personal documents, were recovered from the vehicle. Stolen mail from Texas and Alabama was also located.

Pietro and Borges were booked into the county jail and held on a bond of $180,000 bond for each.