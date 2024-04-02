Stuart PD: Shooting Death Under Investigation

Stuart - Tuesday April 2, 2024: A man was shot and killed in East Stuart on Monday morning. It happened at 804 Spruce Avenue.

Stuart police got the call at 11:44 a.m. When they arrived at the scene they found the man "suffering from at least one gunshot wound." The officers rendered first aid until Stuart Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was airlifted to Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where he was pronounced dead.

According to a released from Stuart PD, detectives gathered evidence from the scene of the crime, as well as investigating a second, un-named, location. No word on whether they have identified any suspects yet.

The victim's name is not being released until his next of kin have been notified.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has helped by providing deputies, K9’s and their helicopter to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The nearby Martin County Courthouse and surrounding public schools were briefly placed in “lockdown” as a precautionary measure, but police said there was no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.