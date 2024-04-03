Donate
Governor Signs 11 Bills Into Law

Published April 3, 2024 at 8:38 AM EDT
Florida - Wednesday April 3, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 11 bills into law:

  • HB 5203 – Property Seized by the Florida Gaming Control Commission
  • HB 7043 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • CS/CS/HB 883– Short-acting Bronchodilator Use in Public and Private Schools
  • HB 523 – Florida Seal of Fine Arts Program
  • CS/CS/HB 217– College Campus Facilities in Areas of Critical State Concern
  • CS/HB 801 – Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Training for Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers
  • CS/CS/HB 1491 – Public Records
  • SB 46 – Reading Achievement Initiative for Scholastic Excellence Program
  • SB 304 – Household Moving Services
  • CS/SB 7008 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • CS/SB 676 – Food Delivery Platforms

To view the transmittal letter, click here and here.
