Governor Signs 11 Bills Into Law
Florida - Wednesday April 3, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 11 bills into law:
- HB 5203 – Property Seized by the Florida Gaming Control Commission
- HB 7043 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- CS/CS/HB 883– Short-acting Bronchodilator Use in Public and Private Schools
- HB 523 – Florida Seal of Fine Arts Program
- CS/CS/HB 217– College Campus Facilities in Areas of Critical State Concern
- CS/HB 801 – Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Training for Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers
- CS/CS/HB 1491 – Public Records
- SB 46 – Reading Achievement Initiative for Scholastic Excellence Program
- SB 304 – Household Moving Services
- CS/SB 7008 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- CS/SB 676 – Food Delivery Platforms