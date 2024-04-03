NWS MELBOURNE - Small Craft and Wind Advisories in Effect; Marginal Risk for T-Storms Along the Treasure Coast

East Central Florida - Wednesday April 3, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne is warning that there is a high risk of severe weather from this morning through this evening, mostly along the Space Coast.

The risk is marginal along the Treasure Coast, according to the forecast, although strong winds gusting up to 40 mph, or higher, are possible from Indian River County south to Martin County.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY

WHAT: Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph expected.



Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph expected. WHERE: Volusia, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Okeechobee, Indian River, Saint Lucie, and Martin counties.



Volusia, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Brevard, WHEN: From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects. Gusty winds will blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening across east central Florida and move east-southeast at 35 to 50 mph. Lightning storms will be capable of producing locally damaging wind gusts up to 60 to 70 mph, hail up to 1 inch diameter, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning strikes.

A tornado or two is also possible north of Lake Kissimmee and Cape Canaveral.

HIGH WIND IMPACT

Winds will increase into the morning and afternoon from the south-southwest at 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts up to 40 mph. For this reason, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM across all of east central Florida.



RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents continue at all central Florida Atlantic beaches.



MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Scattered lighting storms will be capable of producing wind gusts greater than 34 knots from the south-southwest this afternoon and evening.

WATERSPOUT IMPACT

Isolated lighting storms will have the potential to produce waterspouts this afternoon and evening over the adjacent northern Brevard and Volusia county waters.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Poor to hazardous boating conditions across the local Atlantic waters today with south to southwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 knots nearshore and 20 to 25 knots offshore. Seas build to 2 to 4 feet nearshore and 5 to 7 feet offshore. A Small Advisory is in effect through this evening.



THROUGH the WEEKEND

At least a moderate risk for rip currents will exist at area beaches through the weekend. Poor to hazardous boating conditions are expected behind the cold front before improving by Friday.

Drier air and breezy conditions behind the mid week cold front will combine to produce sensitive to critical fire conditions late this week into the weekend.