OCSO: Undercover Operation Leads to 4 Drug Arrests at Second Annual Canna-Carnivale at Okeechobee Flea Market

Okeechobee County Sheriff - Wednesday April 3, 2024: Okeechobee County Sheriff detectives arrested 4 different vendors on drug charges during an undercover operation they conducted during last weekend's second annual Canna-Carnivale held at the Okeechobee Big “O” Flea Market.

The Okeechobee County Narcotics Task Force learned that some vendors at the event were selling recreational cannabinoids to individuals who did not have Medical Marijuana cards. However during their effort to find out who was selling legal cannabinoids to individuals without prescriptions, they found some vendors selling illegal psilocybin mushroomand marijuana, both of which remain Schedule 1 controlled substances.

Undercover detectives at the event found several vendors were selling psilocybin mushrooms, which are a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Psilocybin mushrooms are commonly known as magic mushrooms or shrooms. They are a naturally occurring psychedelic prodrug, which is a pharmacologically inactive medication or compound that , is metabolized

The undercover detectives bought psilocybin mushrooms from four different vendors who were then arrested and charged with the sale of psilocybin. 20 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms were seized.

The four individuals have been identified as:



Choi Chan, 43-years-old

Gah Wong, 47-years old

Shiann Dennis, 22-years-old

Lance Harris, 31-years-old

Additionally, Lance Harris was found to have 8.5 pounds of marijuana in packages, ready to be sold.

Undercover deputies bought products from several additional vendors that were being sold as THC products. However, it was later discovered that many of these products did not contain any THC, and they were not labeled or sold as Medical Marijuana, as required by Florida Statute.