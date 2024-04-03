St. Lucie County Offers Amnesty for Outstanding Code Violations Until June 30

St. Lucie County - Wednesday April 3, 2024: St. Lucie County’s Building & Code Regulation Division is offering its Code Lien Amnesty program now through June 30, as an incentive to all property owners in the unincorporated area with liens against their property because of outstanding code violations.

Any residential property owner or business, outside city limits, with an outstanding code enforcement lien that brings their property into compliance with St. Lucie County Codes and Ordinances will have their lien(s) reduced by 90 percent. St. Lucie County’s goal is to achieve compliance and improve the aesthetics, health and safety of our community.

To be eligible for the Lien Amnesty Program, the property subject to the lien shall not have any active code enforcement violations on the property. All properties will be inspected to confirm there are no code violations. Upon approved inspection, the reduced lien (only 10 percent of original lien) must be paid within 30 days.

This is the eighth year, St. Lucie County has offered the Lien Amnesty Program, helping more than 200 property owners.

Properties with outstanding code liens are mailed information about this program, along with applications. However, residents can apply online at www.stlucieco.gov/amnesty.

