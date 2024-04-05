Governor Signs Bill That Requires That Gaming Revenues Be Used to Protect Florida’s Environment

Florida - Friday April 5, 2024: In Fort Lauderdale Thursday Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 1638 , a measure that provides funding for Environmental Resource Management, which provides $150 million for necessary repairs and upgrades to the Central and South Florida Water Management System.

The bill further directs 96% of the revenue generated from the Seminole Tribe Compact to fund water quality improvement, infrastructure, and the continued acquisition and management of Florida’s conservation lands. As of February 2024, the revenue share estimates are approximately $750 million per year.

“Among Florida’s greatest assets are its natural resources,” said Governor DeSantis. “This revenue stream will further enhance our efforts to conserve our natural resources, protect our waterways, and make our ecological infrastructure more resilient.”

The South Florida Water Management District will receive $150 million for necessary repairs and upgrades to the Central and South Florida Water Management System and to conduct a study of the health of Lake Okeechobee in conjunction with the Florida Gulf Coast University Water School. The South Florida Water Management District operates the Central and South Florida Water Management System, which provides water for more than 9 million Floridians daily and protects parts of the state from potentially dangerous flooding conditions. The water management system also provides water for businesses and communities from Orlando to the Florida Keys.

“In recent years, our state has made unprecedented investments to protect our wild spaces, improve water quality and preserve our natural resources,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “The consistent revenue stream from this legislation will allow the state to double down on its efforts to protect Florida’s natural resources for generations to come.”

In addition to the repairs and upgrades to the Central and South Florida Water Management System, the South Florida Water Management District will also utilize funds to conduct a study of Lake Okeechobee in conjunction with Florida Gulf Coast University Water School. The study will be used for future planning of invasive plant control, replanting of native vegetation and fish and game management.

Read the full legislation here.

For Fiscal Year 2024-2025, this legislation appropriates the following distributions of the Seminole Gaming Compact revenues:

$100 million for land acquisitions within the Florida Wildlife Corridor to create crucial linkages for wildlife habitat.

$100 million for the management of uplands and the removal of invasive species, which includes:

$36 million to the Department of Environmental Protection. $32 million to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. $32 million to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

$100 million for the Resilient Florida Grant Program which will guard inland and coastal communities against the impacts of storm damage, surges, hurricanes and flooding

$79 million for Water Quality Improvement Grant Program.

In future years, SB 1638 designates compact revenue as below:



The lesser of 26.042 percent or $100 million to support the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

The lesser of 26.042 percent or $100 million for the management of uplands and the removal of invasive species, which is divided as follows:

The lesser of 36 percent or $36 million to the DEP, of which:

The lesser of 88.889 percent or $32 million for state park and land management services. The lesser of 11.111 percent or $4 million for implementation of the Local Trail Management Grant Program. The lesser 32 percent or $32 million to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for land management activities. The lesser of 32 percent or $32 million to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for land management activities.

The lesser of 26.042 percent or $100 million to the DEP to the Resilient Florida Trust Fund.

The remainder to the DEP to the Water Protection and Sustainability Program Trust Fund. Based on estimates, the compact revenues could provide approximately $450 million in future years for this program.

In 2021, Governor DeSantis struck a historic gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to generate the state an estimated $6 billion through 2030. Prior to this, the state was not receiving any revenue from gaming activities on tribal lands.