Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Brightline Train in Stuart Thursday Night

Stuart - Friday April 5, 2024: A man on foot was struck and injured after being hit by an approaching Brightline train in Stuart Thursday evening.

Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the incident at 6:45 p.m. It happened along South East Dixie Highway, just south of the Stuart Yacht & Country Club.

A post on the Martin County Fire Rescue Facebook page states that "the male victim was hit while trying to cross the tracks," and "he suffered serious injuries." The man was airlifted by LifeStar helicopter to a nearby hospital.

It is not clear why he was attempting to cross the tracks ahead of a fast moving Brightline train.

This Was the Second Person to Be Hit by Brightline Train This Week

On Monday, another man was struck and killed by a Brightline train when he also walked onto the tracks in front of the on coming locomotive, police say.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at the Indian Street crossing along Dixie Highway. Witnesses said the man ducked under the crossing arms which were in the down position, and then walked onto the tracks as the train approached. He was pronounced dead at the scene.