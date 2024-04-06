ELC: Celebrate Earth Month with the Environmental Learning Center

Florida - Saturday April 6, 2024: The Environmental Learning Center has special events in April to celebrate Earth Month and Earth Day. They are hosting Business and Pleasure for the Sebastian Chamber members on Thursday, April 18th from 5:00-6:30 PM at the ELC. Guests will enjoy refreshments, networking, and short campus tours. The gathering is complimentary for Sebastian Chamber members and guests are asked to pay $15.

Two Ethnobotany Walks are scheduled; the first one is Friday, April 18th and the second one is Tuesday, April 30th and both are at 9:30 AM. Participants will tour the ELC campus with native Plant expert Marc Speiss identifying edible and medicinal plants. He will discuss the connection between people and plants and guests will have the opportunity to sample selected species. The walk is $20, and reservations are suggested.

Forest Therapy sessions are planned for Friday. April 18th and Wednesday, April 24th at 2:00 PM. Senior Environmental Educator and Certified Forest Therapist Sara Piotter will lead guests on a nature immersion walk. Forest therapy encourages individuals to disconnect from daily worries and stressors, allowing their minds to relax and refuel. Forest Therapy registration is $20 and sign-up information is on the ELC website.

On Saturday, April 20th, the ELC will participate in the City of Sebastian Earth Day and Arbor Day Celebration at Riverview Park from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM. Their outreach table will have information, crafts, and educational activities. Marc Speiss will be one of the featured event speakers, giving a talk at 2:00 PM on native plants.

Veronique Ory will offer a Walking Meditation on Monday, April 22nd at 4:00 PM to celebrate Earth Day. She is a yoga instructor, intuitive movement and mindful awareness guide, and author of the book Shine On & Off the Mat. The session will focus on the element of earth and grounding themes. Sign up on the ELC website to reserve your complimentary space.

The Environmental Learning Center’s mission is to educate, inspire, and empower individuals to become active stewards of the environment and their own well-being. Situated on a 64-acre island in the Indian River Lagoon, ELC offers immersive educational programs and eco-adventures, emphasizing the rich biodiversity of the region.

The ELC is open seven days a week and located at the western foot of the Wabasso Bridge Indian River County at 255 Live Oak Drive. Information about all the activities and programs is available on the website DiscoverELC.org or call (772) 589-5050.