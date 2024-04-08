FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report Through Friday April 12

Treasure Coast - Monday April 8, 2024: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million/ Late 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard will have the eastbound and westbound shoulders closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities. Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may have one lane in either direction closed, Monday through Thursday, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway construction. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway eastbound traffic from just west of SW Citrus Boulevard was shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for westbound road construction through April 2024.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway westbound traffic from just east of SW Leighton Farms Avenue was shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for construction of the new westbound travel lanes through April 2024.

• Eastbound and westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue, will be closed intermittently to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Tuesday, Apr. 30, for roadway construction and pipe installation work.

Small Vehicle Detour Information:

o Small vehicle westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue, SW Moore Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Small vehicle eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway small vehicle traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leigh-ton Farm Avenue will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Three or More Axle Truck and Trailer Detour Information:

o Three or more axle truck and trailer eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW 96th Street, SR-76/SW Kanner Highway, enter the SR-9/I-95 northbound on ramp from SW Kanner Highway, exit SR-9/I-95 at High Meadows Avenue (Exit 102), High Meadows Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Three or more axle truck and trailer westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via High Meadows Avenue, enter the SR-9/I-95 southbound on ramp from High Meadows Avenue, exit SR-9/I-95 at SR-76/SW Kanner High-way (Exit 101), SW 96th Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic on SR-714/SW Martin Highway between SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

• Advanced Notice: The Florida’s Turnpike northbound entrance ramp (Exit 133) will be intermittently closed to traffic nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday, Apr. 15 through Thursday, Apr. 18, and Monday, Apr. 22 through Thursday, Apr. 25, for bridge work. Motorists will be detoured via west on SR 714/SW Martin Highway to the I-95 northbound entrance ramp, north on I-95 to Becker Road (Exit 114), and east on Becker Road to re-enter Florida’s Turnpike. Advance notice and detour signage will be in place to assist motorists.

• Advanced Notice: Southbound Florida’s Turnpike between Becker Road (Exit 138) in St. Lucie County and SR 714/ SW Martin Highway (Exit 133) in Martin County will be closed to traffic overnight, 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday night, Apr. 14, and Sunday night, Apr. 21 for Bridge widening work. Advance notice and detour signage will be in place to assist motorists. The southbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp will not be impacted and will remain accessible during this operation.

Detour Information:

o The Southbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp from Becker Road will also be closed during this operation.

o Westbound Becker Road traffic will be detoured via the I-95 southbound entrance ramp to SR-706/ Indiantown Road.

o Motorists can re-enter the Florida Turnpike Highway System via SR-706/ Indiantown Road west.

• Advanced Notice: Northbound Florida’s Turnpike from SR-706/ Indiantown Road (Exit 116) in Palm Beach County to Becker Road (Exit 138) in St. Lucie County, will be closed to traffic overnight, from 10:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., Sunday night, Apr. 14, and Sunday night, Apr. 21 for bridge widening work. Motorists traveling northbound on Florida’s turnpike will be detoured via SR-706/ Indiantown Road (Exit 116), east on SR-706/ Indiantown Road to northbound I-95 to Becker Road (114) and east on Becker Road to re-enter Florida’s Turnpike.

Detour Information:

o Motorists traveling northbound from SR-706/ Indiantown Road traffic will be detoured via the I-95 northbound entrance ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114). Motorists can re-enter the Florida Turnpike Highway System via Becker Road east.

o Northbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp from SR-714/ SW Martin Highway will be closed during this operation.

o Eastbound and westbound SR-714/ SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via the I-95 northbound entrance ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114). Motorists can re-enter the Florida Turnpike Highway System via Becker Road east.

2. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from SE Contractors Way to north of SR 732/Jensen Beach Boulevard

Description: This 5.042-mile resurfacing project began on June 19, 2023. The project improvements on SR 5/US 1 consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway excluding SW Joan Jefferson Way to NW Wright Boulevard (no work on the Roosevelt Bridge), drainage improvements, constructing sidewalks to fill in missing gaps, upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, installing pedestrian pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections, and upgrading pavement markings and lighting signalized intersections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $12 million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• All left turn movements at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and US 1 will remain closed during the month of April for sidewalk restoration and traffic signal work.

• SW Ocean Boulevard from SR5/US 1 to approximately 200 feet west of SR 5/US 1 will have one westbound lane closed around-the-clock, Sunday, Apr. 7 through Friday, Apr. 12, for drainage work.

• SR 5/ US 1 from approximately 500 feet north of SW Ocean Boulevard to approximately 500 feet south of SW Ocean Boulevard will have one southbound lane closed around-the-clock, Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, for drainage work.

• SR 5/US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the northside of the Roosevelt Bridge will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and traffic signal work.

• SR 5/US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the northside of the Roosevelt Bridge will have one southbound lane closed, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and traffic signal work.

• SR 5/US 1 from the southside of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and traffic signal work.

• SR 5/US 1 from the southside of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one southbound lane closed, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and traffic signal work.

• SE Tressler Drive at SR 5/ US 1 will be closed daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, Mar. 25 through Friday, Apr. 12, for drainage work across the roadway. Monday, Apr. 15 through Friday, Apr. 19 will be used as contingency dates if needed. Please see flyer attached.

Detour Information:

o One southbound lane of SR 5/US 1 between 500 feet north and south of the SE Tressler Drive intersection will be closed, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, to facilitate drainage work on SE Tressler Drive. Two southbound lanes of SR 5/US 1 will remain open.

o Eastbound SE Tressler Drive motorists will be detoured via SE Casa Avenue, SE Lonita Street, SR 76/ Kanner Highway and SR 714/ SE Monterey Road to SR 5/ US 1.

o Northbound and southbound SR 5/ US 1 motorists to eastbound SE Tressler Drive will be detoured via SR 714/ SE Monterey Road, SR 76/ Kanner Highway, SE Lonita Street and SE Casa Avenue to SE Tressler Drive.

3. State Road (SR) 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing and Improvements Project, from north of SR 710/Warfield Boulevard to St. Lucie Mobile Village

Description: The project began on July 26, 2023. The project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing roadway and shoulders, widening the existing shoulders from 10 feet to 12 feet, upgrading signing and pavement markings, installing audible vibratory treatment along the centerline and edge lines of the roadway, extending the existing guardrail at selected locations to address canal hazards, regrading the existing ditch in front of St. Lucie Mobile Village, and replacing the existing Traffic Monitoring Site (TMS) loops. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $2,771,566.18/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 76/Kanner Highway from approximately 2,000 feet north of SW Jupiter Indiantown Road to approximately 1,000 feet north of St. Lucie Mobile Village will undergo a rolling lane closure, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, for milling and resurfacing work.

4. SR 15/US 98 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 12.333-mile project began on August 4, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, widening the roadway shoulders to 12 feet (7 feet paved and 5 feet unpaved), and installing new pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $20.8 Million/ Late 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 15/US 98 from the Palm Beach/Martin County line to the Martin/Okeechobee County line will have one lane in either direction closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, for survey, embankment, subgrade, barrier wall and asphalt base.

5. State Road (SR) 732/Jensen Beach Causeway Mobility Improvements Project

Description: This 1.842-mile project began on September 19, 2023, from NE Indian River Drive to SR A1A. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing damaged sidewalk, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading signing and markings to provide buffered bicycle lanes, and replacing the existing bridge lighting, pendant lighting, and decorative pier lights. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $3 Million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

Advanced Notice: Closures on SR 732/Jensen Beach Boulevard will occur nightly, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, Apr. 21 through Thursday, Apr. 25, for traffic shift configuration work. The eastbound direction will be closed first. When the eastbound work has been completed, westbound lanes will then be closed to motorists. Only one direction at a time will be closed during this operation. Sunday, Apr. 28 through Thursday, May 2 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

o Eastbound motorists will be detoured via south along NE Indian River Drive to east SR A1A/ NE Ocean Boulevard.

o Westbound SR A1A motorists will be detoured via southwest SR A1A/NE Ocean Boulevard to NE Indian River Drive.

o The eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 732/Jensen Beach Causeway will be open in each direction daily, 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

6. SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard at SW Tommy Clements Street Intersection Improvement Project

Description: This 0.3825-mile project began on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Project improvements include constructing a left turn lane on SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard at SW Tommy Clements Street, construct ten-foot paved shoulders, build a retaining wall and upgrade drainage, signage, and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $4.8 Million/ Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The speed limit on SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard was reduced from 60 MPH to 55 MPH in the work zone for the duration of construction.

• Northbound and southbound SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard traffic was shifted to the west from just north and south of the SW Tommy Clements Street intersection to facilitate roadway construction activities.

• SW Warfield Boulevard from just north and south of the SW Tommy Clements Street will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through April 2024, for shoulder widening, sheet pile mobilization and installation. A flagging operation will be used to divert traffic.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

7. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Avenue, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation and stamped concrete. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179 /Summer 2024

Traffic Impact:

• Beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, December 4, 2023, SW Tunis Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard will be closed to traffic around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, for drainage structure installation and road restoration. Saturday, Apr. 27 through Friday, May 3 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to eastbound SW Tunis Avenue will be detoured to eastbound SW Rice Avenue/ SW Chartwell Street to westbound SW Tunis Avenue.

o Westbound SW Tunis Avenue motorists will be detoured to southbound SW Chartwell Street/ Rice Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. Please note, the entrance on SW Tunis Avenue to Darwin Square will remain open.

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2024, SW Alcantarra Boulevard at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will continue to be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, for drainage structure installation across the roadway. Saturday, Apr. 27 through Friday, May 3 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to SW Alcantarra Boulevard will be detoured to S Globe Avenue and SW Vendome Street to SW Alcantarra Boulevard.

o Eastbound SW Alcantarra Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Vendome Street and S Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2024, S Globe Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, may be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, for drainage structure installation and road restoration. Monday, Apr. 29 through Friday, May 3 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to westbound S Globe Avenue will be detoured via SW North Globe Avenue and W Globe Avenue to S Globe Avenue.

o Eastbound S Globe Avenue motorists will be detoured via W Globe Avenue and SW North Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2024, SW North Globe Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, may be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, for drainage structure installation and road restoration. Monday, April. 29 through Friday, May 3 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to westbound SW North Globe Avenue will be detoured via S Globe Avenue, W Globe Avenue and SW North Globe Avenue.

o Eastbound SW North Globe Avenue motorists will be detoured via W Globe Avenue and S Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, please contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

Traffic Impact:

• Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

• Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

• One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard.

8. State Road A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project began May 1, 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR 5/US 1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel, installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge, installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR A1A, constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway, building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure, constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad, extending Juanita Avenue from SR 5/US 1 to Old Dixie Highway, and connecting SR 5/US 1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million/ Late 2027.

Traffic Impact:

• SR A1A between approximately 150 feet east of the North Causeway Island Park entrance to the west end of the North Causeway Bridge will have one westbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Thursday, May 2, for routine maintenance.

• US 1 between 500 feet south of Juanita Avenue and 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue will have one northbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Friday, May 3, for roadway work on the northbound turn lane onto Juanita Avenue.

• US 1 from 500 feet north of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection to the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one southbound right turn lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Friday, May 3, for drainage structure installation.

• US 1 from 500 feet north of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection to the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one southbound left turn lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Friday, Apr. 26 for drainage structure installation.

• SR A1A/ North Causeway between the Harbourtown Drive entrance to just west of the draw bridge will have one westbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Friday, Apr. 26 for sewer main construction.

• US 1 from 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue to 200 feet south of Juanita Avenue will have one southbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Friday, Apr. 26 for curb, sidewalk, gutter, and drainage installation.

• Northbound and southbound CR 605/Old Dixie Highway between Sunny Lane and SR A1A will have one lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Monday, Apr. 1 through Friday, Apr. 26, for drainage, sewer, French drain, and roadway reconstruction. A flagging operation will be in place to maintain local traffic.

• US 1 between NE 3rd Street and the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one northbound lane will be closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Friday, Apr. 26, for roadway construction and right turn lane extension.

• Sunny Lane between N 3rd Street and CR 605/ Old Dixie Highway will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Monday, Apr. 29, for drainage installation and roadway work. Local traffic will be provided access during this time. Northbound and southbound CR 605/ Old Dixie Highway motorists to Sunny Lane will be detoured via SR A1A and US 1 to Sunny Lane.

• Northbound and southbound CR 605/ Old Dixie Highway at SR A1A will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 a.m., Sunday, April 21, 2024, for roadway construction operations.

Detour Information:

o Southbound CR 605/ Old Dixie Highway motorists will be detoured via Naco Road, US 1/ North Federal Highway and SR A1A.

o Northbound CR 605/ Old Dixie Highway motorists will be detoured via A1A, US 1/ North Federal Highway and Naco Road.

o Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

o Once the roadway construction is completed, CR 605/ Old Dixie Highway will re-open one lane in each direction to both southbound and northbound traffic.

9. State Road 9/I-95 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements Project, from South of Gatlin Boulevard to South of St. Lucie West Boulevard

Description: The resurfacing and safety improvements project began on June 16, 2023. The project improvements consist of extending the SR-9/I-95 northbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from Gatlin Boulevard and the SR-9/I-95 southbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from St. Lucie West Boulevard, installing a Dynamic Message Sign along SR-9/I-95 northbound south of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide real time messages to motorists, installing LED roadway lighting on SR-9/I-95 between Gatlin Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway, upgrading interchange signage, resurfacing SR-9/I-95 and correcting cross-slopes, and installing a Dynamic Curve Warning System north of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide a warning to motorists of excessive speed and wet pavement conditions. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $9.9 million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• I-95 between south of Becker Road (Exit 114) and north of St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will have one lane in either direction intermittently closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Tuesday, Apr. 30, for roadway construction and bridge work.

• I-95 between south of Becker Road (Exit 114) and north of St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will have two lanes in either direction intermittently closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Tuesday, Apr. 30, for roadway construction and bridge work.

• I-95 shoulder between Becker Road (Exit 114) and St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will be intermittently closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Tuesday, Apr. 30, for foundation installation, pole construction, sign installation, lighting, and ITS Work.

• The I-95 southbound on-ramp from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will be closed nightly, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, Apr. 7 through Tuesday, Apr. 30, for milling and resurfacing work. Motorists will be detoured via westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard through the roundabout to eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to the I-95 southbound on-ramp. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists. Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

• The I-95 northbound on-ramp from Gatlin Boulevard (Exit 118) will be closed nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, Sunday, Apr. 7 through Tuesday, Apr. 30, for milling, resurfacing, and roadway widening. Motorists will be detoured via Gatlin Boulevard, Village Parkway, and Crosstown Parkway to the I-95 northbound on-ramp. Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

• The I-95 northbound on-ramp from Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120) will be closed nightly, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, Sunday, Apr. 7 through Tuesday, Apr. 30, for milling and resurfacing. Motorists will be detoured via Crosstown Parkway, SW Visconti Way, Commerce Center Drive, and Reserve Boulevard/ St. Lucie West Boulevard to the I-95 northbound on-ramp. Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

• The I-95 southbound off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard (Exit 118) will be closed nightly, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, Sunday, Apr. 7 through Tuesday, Apr. 30, for milling, resurfacing, and roadway widening. Motorists will be detoured via Gatlin Boulevard, Village Parkway, and Crosstown Parkway to the I-95 northbound on-ramp. Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

10. Savannas Preserve State Park SUN Trail Improvements Project, from Walton Road to Kitterman Road

Description: The SUN Trail improvements project began July 26, 2023. Project improvements consist of constructing approximately 6.8 miles of accessible multi-use trail featuring a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail with boardwalk sections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $10.6 million/ Summer 2025.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open.

11. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project from north of SR 70/Virgina Avenue to Sunny Lane

Description: This 3-mile project began on November 20, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing travel lanes with the exception of the Taylor Creek Bridge, upgrading deficient sidewalks and curb ramps, installing new pavement markings, upgrading signage, and upgrading pedestrian signals and pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $6.1 Million/ Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• US 1 and Seaway Drive will have one lane in either direction closed from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday, Apr. 7 through Thursday, Apr. 11, for directional drill work.

• US 1 at the intersection of Avenue A will have the eastbound and westbound shoulder closed on Avenue A as well as the northbound and southbound outside lane, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday, Apr. 7 through Thursday, Apr. 11, for shoulder work.

• US 1 from Virginia Avenue to Sunny Lane will have one lane in either direction intermittently closed as needed, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday, Apr. 7 through Thursday, Apr. 11, for sidewalk restoration.

12. County Road (CR) 712/Midway Road Widening Project from west of Jenkins Road to Selvitz Road

Description: This 0.785-mile project is anticipated to begin April 1, 2024. The project improvements include widening CR 712/Midway Road from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. The eastbound and westbound lanes of CR 712/Midway Road will be separated by a raised landscaped median. Additional improvements include constructing left turn lanes in the median to allow access to adjacent side streets, properties and businesses, constructing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes on both sides of CR 712/Midway Road, constructing 6-foot sidewalk along the north side of CR 712/Midway Road, constructing a 12-foot bicycle/pedestrian path along the south side of the project, installing landscaping along the south side of the project, and upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $23.5 million/ Summer 2026.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

13. State Road A1A and SR 5/US 1 Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began August 26, 2022. The SR A1A from south of Jasmine Lane to north of SR 60/Beachland Boulevard project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing asphalt pavement; widening the roadway to accommodate a 7-foot buffered bicycle lane; constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side (northbound direction); upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings; upgrading existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding two signalized pedestrian mid-block crossings at Iris Lane and Dahlia Lane; and, upgrading pedestrian signal and lighting at the intersection of SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard. SR A1A and SR 5/US 1 turn lanes project improvements consist of constructing a southbound right turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8th Street; extending the southbound right turn lane at the intersections of SR A1A and the 17th Street Causeway and SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard; and upgrading existing drainage. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $5.6 million/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will have one lane closed in either direction from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Mar. 31 through Friday, Apr. 12, for milling and resurfacing. Traffic will be diverted using flaggers.

• SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will have one southbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1, through Saturday Apr. 13, for widening of road and deliveries. Traffic will be diverted using flaggers.

• SR 60/ Beachland Boulevard between Mockingbird Drive and SR A1A will have one lane in either direction closed, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Mar. 31 through Friday, Apr. 12, for milling and resurfacing. Traffic will be diverted using flaggers.

• SR 60/ Beachland Boulevard between Mockingbird Drive and SR A1A will have one lane in either direction closed, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1, through Saturday Apr. 13, for widening of road and deliveries. Traffic will be diverted to the outside lane using flaggers.

• US 1 between just north of the US 1 and 8th Street intersection to the intersection of US 1 and 8th Street will have one lane in either direction closed, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Mar. 31 through Friday, Apr. 12, for milling and resurfacing.

• US 1 between just north of the US 1 and 8th Street intersection to the intersection of US 1 and 8th Street will have one southbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Saturday, Apr. 13, for the structural course correction of the southbound turn lane, milling and resurfacing.

• SR 656/17th Street from just west of SR A1A to just east of SR A1A will have one lane in either direction closed, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Mar. 31 through Friday, Apr. 12, for milling and resurfacing. Traffic will be diverted using flaggers.

14. State Road 656/17th Street East End of Bridge Rehabilitation and Improvements Project

Description: Construction began on August 28, 2023. The project improvements consist of replacement of the eastern 400 feet of the existing bridge; sealing the full length of the existing bridge deck surface; and upgrading signing and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $22.3 million/ Summer 2028.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 656/17th Street between Indian River Boulevard and Indian Bay Drive may have one eastbound and westbound lane closed nightly 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Sunday, Apr. 28, as needed for routine maintenance. Flagging operations would be utilized to maintain eastbound and westbound traffic. For minor work, traffic pacing will be used.

• SR 656/17th Street between Indian River Boulevard and Indian Bay Drive may have one eastbound and westbound lane closed nightly 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Sunday, Apr. 28, as needed for routine maintenance. Flagging operations would be utilized to maintain eastbound and westbound traffic. For minor work, traffic pacing will be used.

• SR 656/17th Street between 4th Avenue and Indian River Boulevard will have one eastbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Mar. 11 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

• SR 656/17th Street between E Camino Del Rio and Indian Bay Drive will have one westbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Mar. 11, through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for roadway work.

• Indian River Boulevard to eastbound SR 656/17th Street may have one southbound outside turn lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Mar. 11, through 12 a.m. Monday, April 28, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

15. CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C (Bridge No. 884024) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: Construction began June 5, 2023. Project improvements consist of replacing the existing two-lane bridge (No. 884024) over Lateral Canal C, dredging Lateral Canal C to accommodate new bridge construction, installing guardrail to shield the canal hazards, and upgrading signing and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $6.9 million/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• Eastbound and westbound CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C Bridge No. 884024 from west of 74th Avenue to east of Lateral Canal C is closed around-the-clock through spring 2024, for bridge replacement work.

Detour Information:

o CR 612/8th Street eastbound motorists will be detoured via 82nd Avenue, 16th Street and 66th Avenue to CR 612/8th Street.

o CR 612/8th Street westbound motorists will be detoured via 66th Avenue, 16th Street and 82nd Avenue to CR 612/8th Street.

o 74th Avenue northbound motorists will be detoured via 4th Street, 66th Avenue and 16th Street to 74th Avenue.

o 74th Avenue southbound motorists will be detoured via 16th Street, 66th Avenue and 4th Street to 74th Avenue.

16. State Road (SR) 9/I-95 at County Road (CR) 606/Oslo Road New Interchange and CR 606/Oslo Road Widening Project

Description: The project began on August 14, 2023. In partnership with Indian River County, FDOT is pleased to announce the construction of the new interchange at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road and CR 606/Oslo Road improvements. Additionally, CR 606/Oslo Road will have capacity improvements to four lanes from west of SR 9/I-95 to 58th Avenue per Indian River County Resolution Nos. 2017-022 and 2017-023. Project improvements consist of constructing a new interchange with partial cloverleaf ramps at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road, widening CR 606/Oslo Road from two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway from west of SR 9/I-95 to SW 58th Avenue, installing interchange ramp lighting, replacing the existing CR 606/Oslo Road bridge over SR 9/I-95, installing a new signalized intersection at CR 606/Oslo Road and 66th Avenue SW, installing intersection lighting at 74th Avenue, 66th Avenue and 58th Avenue, realigning 82nd Avenue at CR 606/Oslo Road, eliminating the 86th Avenue connection to CR 606/Oslo Road, constructing 13th Street SW to connect 86th Avenue SW and 90th Avenue, extending the south limit the existing noise wall on SR 9/I-95, replacing Indian River County sanitary, water and raw water mains, upgrading signing, signalization, intersection lighting, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks, installing a closed drainage system and constructing three drainage ponds. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $95.78 million/ Summer 2027.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 9/ I-95 may have one lane in either direction closed nightly, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through April 2024, for bridge work.

• I-95 northbound and southbound between Indrio Road and SR 60 will undergo a pacing operation for FPL aerial wire relocation across all lanes of I-95 at CR 606/ Oslo Road, 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., through April 2024. During this operation, Florida Highway Patrol will restrict traffic speeds between Indrio Road and SR 60 to 20 mph to allow for the aerial wire relocation work to occur safely; motorists can expect minor delays during this activity.

• Beginning Monday, April 8, 2024, 74th Avenue SW between CR 606/ Oslo Road and 4th Street will be closed around-the-clock through April 2024 to facilitate roadway construction activities. Southbound motorists are detoured via 4th Street to 82nd Avenue to CR 606/ Oslo Road, or 66th Avenue SW to CR 606/ Oslo Road.

17. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from North of 6th Avenue to 12th Street

Description: This 0.721-mile project began on August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, installing new sidewalks in areas where they are currently missing, installing bike lanes throughout the project limits, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading lighting at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street to improve pedestrian lighting at the crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signalization at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $2.84 million/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 5/ US 1 between 6th Avenue and 12th Street may have two lanes closed, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12 for utility, lighting, and signal work.

• SR 5/ US 1 between 6th Avenue and 12th Street may have two lanes in either direction closed nightly, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12 for clearing, concrete, utility, and signal work.

• SR 5/ US 1 between 6th Avenue and 12th Street may have one lane closed in either direction around-the-clock, Monday, Apr. 1 through Tuesday, Apr. 30, for drainage construction.

18. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from Harrison Street to South of Davis Street

Description: This 1.472-mile project began on August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing sidewalk and providing sidewalk connectivity and continuity, removing abandoned driveways, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading pedestrian signalization and lighting at signalized intersections, and upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $3.9 million/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may have one northbound and southbound lane intermittently closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through April 2024, to remove the sidewalk and curb, reinstall sidewalk and curb, and grading for sod.

• SR 5/ US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may have one northbound and southbound lane closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through April 2024, for milling and paving.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

HOBE SOUND:

Intersection of US 1 and SE Olympus Street, in Hobe Sound, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 19 through Friday, May 31, one lane in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek of Martin County Public Works at 772-288-5465.

Intersection of US 1 and Seabranch Boulevard, in Hobe Sound, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 19 through Friday, May 31, one lane in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek of Martin County Public Works at 772-288-5465.

INDIANTOWN:

Eastbound and westbound SW Kanner Highway between Dupuis Family Campground and SW Indiantown Avenue, in Indiantown, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 lane will be intermittently closed, for FPL Fiber Development. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

JENSEN BEACH:

Northbound and southbound Jensen Beach Boulevard between NE Savannah Road and NE Pinecrest Lakes Boulevard, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound US 1 between Crosstown Parkway and Westmoreland Boulevard, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Jun. 7, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for roadway work. For more information, please contact Evan Rodgers at 561-743-9737, ext. 7127.

PALM CITY:

Northbound US 1 at 2050 SE Federal Highway, in Palm City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, May 12, 1 of 2 lanes closed, as needed, for directional boring, conduit, and hand holes installation. For more information, please contact Israel Lopez at 786-380-2377.

STUART:

Southbound S Kanner Highway just 1000 feet south from 2801 S Kanner Highway, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Apr. 9 through Wednesday, Apr. 10, 1 of 1 lane closed, as needed, for drill shaft installation. For more information, please contact Jeff Sverdahl at 386-310-9255.

Intersection of US 1 and SE Mariner Sands Drive, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 19 through Friday, May 31, one lane in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek of Martin County Public Works at 772-288-5465.

Intersection of US 1 and Lillian Court, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 19 through Friday, May 31, one lane in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek of Martin County Public Works at 772-288-5465.

Intersection of US 1 and SE Monterey Road, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 19 through Friday, May 31, one lane in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek of Martin County Public Works at 772-288-5465.

Northbound and southbound on the Old Roosevelt Bridge, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Tuesday, Apr. 9, 1 of 2 lanes intermittently closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, please contact Guillermo Canedo at 954-777-4302.

Northbound and southbound SR 76/ South Kanner Highway, between SE Cove Road and SE Pomeroy Street, in Stuart, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for installation of irrigation in the center medians. For more information, please contact Omar Escauriza at 786-693-0229.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

FORT PIERCE:

Southbound US 1 between Old Dixie Highway and Turnpike Feeder Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, May 10, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for road widening. For more information, please contact Roosevelt Bynes III at 954-321-8205.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between White City Road and Easy Street, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, the inside lane and shoulder closed, for sodding. For more information, please contact Chris Rollins at 561-891-5727.

Southbound US 1 between Midway Road and Prima Vista Boulevard, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, May 3, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for roadway work. For more information, please contact Evan Rodgers at 561-743-9737, ext. 7127.

Southbound US 1 between Orange Avenue and Citrus Avenue, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, May 3, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for directional boring, handhole and conduit installation. For more information, please contact Israel Lopez at 305-333-7111.

Northbound US 1 from approximately 200 feet south of the intersection of US 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road to approximately 500 feet north of the intersection of US 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 1 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for turning lane construction. For more information, please contact Rick Buck at 567-284-0163.

Eastbound and westbound Turnpike Feeder Road at US 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Apr. 9 through Wednesday, Apr. 10, 1 of 1 lane closed, as needed, for road widening. For more information, please contact Roosevelt Bynes III at 954-321-8205.

Eastbound and Westbound Turnpike Feeder Road shoulder from the intersection of US 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road to approximately 800 feet west of the intersection of US 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, May 10, the eastbound and westbound shoulders closed, for road widening construction. For more information, please contact Rick Buck at 567-284-0163.

Southbound US 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road from the intersection of US 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road to approximately 800 feet west of the intersection of US 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, May 10, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for road widening construction. For more information, please contact Rick Buck at 567-284-0163.

Southbound Kings Highway from approximately 1000 ft south of Orange Avenue to 2000 ft south of Orange Avenue, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for construction of a new turn lane into the project limits. Traffic will be maintained by FDOT approved barricades. For more information, please contact Brian Pierce at 561-999-4732.

Northbound Kings Highway from approximately 2000 feet south of Orange Avenue to 1000 feet south of Orange Avenue, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for construction of a new turn lane into the project limits. Traffic will be maintained by FDOT approved barricades. For more information, please contact Brian Pierce at 561-999-4732.

Northbound and southbound Turnpike Feeder Road between Indrio Road and US 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 lane will be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound Emerson Avenue between Russos Road and Indiro Road, Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound Indrio Road between Emerson Avenue and Seminole Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Apr. 10 through Thursday Apr. 11, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Ken Sandow at 772-528-9025.

Eastbound and westbound Indrio Road between Emerson Ave and Turnpike Feeder Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 lane will be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between Harbor Branch Way and 21st Street SE, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound US 1 between Avenue E and Orange Avenue, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 26, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for roadwork. For more information, please contact Carmelo Signorelli at 772-519-2627.

PORT ST. LUCIE:

Westbound SW Gatlin Boulevard/ Tradition Parkway between SW Brescia Street and SW Village Parkway, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 19, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for directional boring, fiber optic cabling, and conduits installations. For more information, please contact Eddy Perez at 954-558-2363.

Southbound US 1 between SE Crosstown Parkway and SE Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Jun. 7, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for directional boring and conduit installation. For more information, please contact Evan Rodgers at 561-743-9737.

Northbound US 1 between Walton Road and SE Huffman Road, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound Crosstown Parkway at US 1, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound SE Port Saint Lucie Boulevard between SE Aneci Street and SE Addison Street, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound SE Port Saint Lucie Boulevard between SE Wald Street and SE Allen Street, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Intersection of US 1 and St. Lucie Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 19 through Friday, May 31, one lane in either direction will be intermittently closed, for the painting of the traffic signal uprights and mast arms. For more information, please contact Allan Ochalek of Martin County Public Works at 772-288-5465.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between Savanna Club Boulevard and Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, up to 2 of 6 lanes and/or turn lanes closed intermittently, for median excavation and irrigation installation for landscaping work. For more information, please contact Lisandro Iglesias at 786-519-5807 or Marcelo Dimitriou at 772-979-0082.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Road and Turtle Beach Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Road and Turtle Beach Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between 16th Street and 20th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between 16th Street and 20th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 2 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between Blue Cypress Road and 102nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound 17th Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound 17th Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 2 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between 16th Place and 18th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between 16th Place and 18th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 43rd Avenue and 58th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Apr. 8 through Sunday, Apr. 14, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 43rd Avenue and 58th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Sunday, Apr. 14, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into 1 lane. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 50th Avenue and 54th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 50th Avenue and 54th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound State Road (SR) 60 between 56th Avenue and Elon Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound State Road (SR) 60 between 66th Avenue and 74th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound Indian River Boulevard between 21st Street and Merrill P Barber Bridge, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound Indian River Boulevard between 21st Street and Merrill P Barber Bridge, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Apr. 8 through Friday, Apr. 12, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information, visit: www.fl511.com.

For updated lane closure information, please refer to: www.d4fdot.com.

Learn more about the Florida Department of Transportation at: www.fdot.gov.