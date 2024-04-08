FPUA Launches 'Wastewater Wednesday' Blog to Provide Progress Updates on Construction of the New Sewer Treatment Plant

FPUA Reuse tank diaphragm & Pruitt conduit

FPUA

Fort Pierce - Monday April 8, 2024: In celebration of the groundbreaking one year ago, Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) has launched a new social media campaign and blog to provide weekly updates on construction progress of the new sewer treatment plant on Energy Lane.

The blog was launched last month, in celebration of the February 8th 2023 groundbreaking on the long-awaited sewer treatment plant. a reality. FPUA Board Chair Dr. Barbara Bennett is celebrating the one-year milestone by posting updates on the blog site which is linked to FPUA's website at: https://www.sustainablesewer.net/wastewaterwednesdays.

Recent photos show progress from the first quarter of 2024, including field crews constructing buildings, treatment tanks, stormwater and process ponds, and deep injection wells. Last week’s blog features completion of structural framing and steel reinforcements of the foundation for the new primary treatment tank.

The first pouring of concrete has begun. Once the concrete is poured and construction begins on the Operations and Maintenance building, nearly 70 local workers and support staff will begin the next phase of the construction project.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2025.

“The new sewer treatment plant is a forward-thinking project enhancing sustainability and community-centered service in Fort Pierce,” Dr. Barbara M. Bennett, FPUA Board Chair said. “It is located in an industrial area, far away from the neighborhoods that we know and love; far away from the neighborhoods where our kids play and learn outdoors. During my time on the FPUA Board, I’ve seen first-hand how Fort Pierce’s municipal utilities are the backbone of our community’s commerce, education, medical care, public services, livelihood and well-being. Sustainable, reliable and affordable utility services are key to empowering underserved communities, and they’re essential for continued growth and expansion of our community.”

Dr. Bennett was an early champion for pursuing grants as a funding opportunity for this project.

FPUA’s new in-house grants development team secured $21 million of state and federal funding toward this project in the first year, with an additional $67,600,000 proposals pending as of April 2024. Read Dr. Bennett’s full update at: www.FPUA.com/bill-inserts.

These funds have been instrumental in making our vision a reality, and we hope you will join us in extending our sincerest gratitude to these organizations and individuals,” said Dr. Bennett.

Funds have been received from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Resilient Florida program and appropriations sponsored by our local and state representatives at the State and Federal levels. “