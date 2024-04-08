Health Officials Lift Blue-Green Algae Bloom Alert for Lake Okeechobee

South Florida - Monday April 8, 2024: The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee has lifted the health alert issued on March 16, for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Okeechobee near Lock 7.

Follow-up water samples taken by the Department of Environmental Protection did not detect algal toxins, indicating the public may resume water-related activities in that area.

The latest sample results can be viewed on ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov.

However, the Department of Health advises that it is important that the public exercise caution and good judgement.

Blue-green algae blooms can move around or subside and then reappear when conditions are favorable again. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid contact with the water if blooms are observed.

ESRI/ArcGIS Lake Okeechobee - LZ2 or Lock 7

Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center.

Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist.

