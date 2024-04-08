Indian River State College Modernizes Technology Systems with Selection of Ellucian Banner SaaS

Fort Pierce - Monday April 8, 2024: Indian River State College (IRSC) has chosen Ellucian Banner SaaS as its Enterprise Resource Planning and Student Information System.

Ellucian Banner SaaS is a leading higher education technology solutions provider.

Designed exclusively for higher education, IRSC's new technology platform will support the college's continued growth by improving student outcomes and fostering an enhanced user experience for students, faculty, and staff.

"In selecting Ellucian as our go-forward partner, we are correcting past shortcomings of our legacy technology platform and together we will help citizens from all walks of life achieve their full potential. Ellucian's proven track record and understanding of our values align perfectly with our mission to set a new standard for education in the state," said Tim Moore, President of Indian River State College. "We are on a journey to change students' lives and we are elated to have a new partner, Ellucian, on that journey."

IRSC faculty and staff will now be able to automate business and administrative processes, which will free up time to focus on student needs. They'll also have access to more integrated, timely, and accurate data. Simultaneously, students will benefit from the systems' streamlined access to resources and tools that make it easier to navigate through their academic pursuits, while faculty and staff

IRSC joins more than 2,000 institutions worldwide who are now using the Ellucian SaaS platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Indian River State College as they move from their legacy system to embrace a platform ready to advance their mission of creating a superior teaching and learning environment putting students first and building a workshop for the future," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "The implementation of the Ellucian SaaS Platform will support IRSC's innovation and immense growth potential and align with their commitment to promoting civic responsibility, embracing diversity, and stimulating economic growth. We are confident that this partnership will drive positive outcomes for the IRSC community for years to come."

