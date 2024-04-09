FPPD: 14-Year-Old Mini-Bike Rider Dies Following Injuries Sustained in Crash with Pickup

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 9, 2024: A 14-year-old Fort Pierce boy has died following injuries he sustained when the mini-bike he was on collided with a pickup truck on the evening of April 5th.

It happened at the intersection of Birch Street and Soltman Avenue. Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) got the call last Friday at 7:04 p.m. When they arrived at the scene witnesses told them two youths were on the min-bike which was traveling east on Soltman Avenue, approaching the stop sign at the intersection with Birch Street.

The witnesses said the mini-bike operator "failed to stop" and went through the stop sign, entering Birch Street where the mini-bike collided with a passing 2023 Ford F-250 pickup.

Both mini-bike riders were ejected from the bike. The 14-year-old was critically injured. When police arrived at the scene they activated a trauma alert for the boy who was then rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he died early Sunday afternoon.

A release from the FPPD states - "It's unclear who was driving the mini bike at the time of the crash."

However, the second mini-bike rider was apparently relatively uninjured because witnesses told police that he got up, got back on the damaged mini-bike, and fled the scene, along with two other youths on a second mini-bike.

Neither the 34-year-old man who was driving the Ford pickup, nor his 33-year-old male passenger was injured. Both are Fort Pierce residents and they remained on scene and cooperated with PSLPD officers.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have any information relating to it, to contact Officer Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org.

If you want to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.