Fort Pierce Police Seek Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 9, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for he public's help identifying a burglary suspect.

This past Sunday, April 7th, at 1:30 a.m., a surveillance security camera captured video of the man pictured here breaking the glass on the front entrance door to East Coast Lumber & Supply located at 308 Avenue A in Fort Pierce. The man was then seen taking several items and exiting the store a short time later.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing black sneakers, gray shorts, a black jacket and a black-and-blue backpack.

He was last seen walking south in the 300 block of Avenue A.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Anton at 772-979-1482 or nanton@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.