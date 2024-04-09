In Stuart, Governor Signs Into Law a Measure Aimed at Combating Retail Theft and Porch Piracy

Stuart - Tuesday April 9, 2024: Governor DeSantis was in Stuart Tuesday morning where he signed House Bill 549 which increases penalties for retail theft, porch piracy, and inciting looting via social media.

“If you steal in Florida, we will catch you and we will prosecute you," vowed the Governor at the signing ceremony which took place at the Stuart Walgreens located on U.S. #1 and Cove Road.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder was on hand, along with his son state representatives John Snyder who was among the sponsors of the bill on the House side. State Senator Gayle Harrell, who represents Stuart and Port St. Lucie was also present. She sponsored the legislation in the Florida Senate.

Retail theft has been a growing problem in some regions of the country where bands of thieves prompted by social media have engaged in organized looting incidents. Retailers nationwide have reported losing $112 billion in 2022 alone.

HB 549 institutes the following:



A third-degree felony, punishable up to 5 years in prison, if criminals commit retail theft with five or more individuals.

A second-degree felony, punishable up to 15 years in prison, if criminals commit retail theft with five or more individuals and use social media to solicit others to participate in the theft.

A first-degree felony, punishable up to 30 years in prison, if a criminal commits retail theft with a firearm or with two or more prior convictions of retail theft.

The ability to charge a felony for multiple retail thefts occurring in the span of 120 days, which is an increase from 30 days.

HB 549 also increases the punishments for porch piracy as follows:



Theft of property in an amount less than $40 is a first-degree misdemeanor.

A subsequent violation is a third-degree felony.

Theft of property valued at $40 or more is a third-degree felony.