PSLPD: Identity of Man Who Approached 12-Year Old Girl Sought

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday April 9, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) has issued a 'Be-On-the-Look-Out' (BOLO) bulletin for a young male who approached a 12-year-old girl on Friday March 29.

The suspect male is described as being Hispanic, tall and slender, with black hair. He was wearing black pants and riding a bicycle.

The bulletin describes the incident as "suspicious."

According to the BOLO, the girl told police that she was approached by "an unknown Hispanic male" at the intersection of South-East Arenson Lane and South-East Belcrest Street. She said he told her to "come here."

He followed her as she walked towards a wooded area where he then placed his bike down on the ground, and then approached her, touching her hair. The girl said she was scared because she believed that he had "something" in his pocket.

She was then able to run away, back to her friend's home where she told her friend's father what had happened. The father then called 911.

Port St. Lucie police ask anyone who may have any information on this young male's identity to contact Detective Amanda Bukata at (772) 871-7324 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.