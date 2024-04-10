Florida’s Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial Dedication to Be Held in Port St. Lucie on Saturday April 20

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday April 10, 2024: A monument designed to honor Floridians who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars will be dedicated on April 20 at Veterans Memorial Park in Port St. Lucie.

The memorial will honor the sacrifice of the 355 Floridians who were killed in those wars. It is the first such monument in Florida to honor their service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial Foundation surveyed more than 50 potential locations across Florida before choosing Port St. Lucie as home for the new monument in 2022. By June of 2023 the Foundation was able to raise the funds needed for the memorial, allowing the work to begin.

“This memorial will be a place of reflection, honor and appreciation, ensuring that those who served in these wars are never forgotten,” said Port St. Lucie City Councilman David Pickett, an Army veteran who served two combat tours. “We are honored to have the monument located in Port St. Lucie. This is a community that values veterans and their service, which makes Port St. Lucie an ideal location for a memorial that will serve as a tangible reminder of the sacrifices made on behalf of our grateful nation.”

The memorial is comprised of three panels of India Black Granite. Each one measures six feet tall by four feet wide, and eight inches thick. India Black Granite is the same material that was used for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

The Iraq and Afghanistan memorial will include campaign ribbons, the outlines of each country and service emblems.

Veterans Memorial Park already includes other memorials that honor those who served in past American conflicts, including World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam wars. The park also features memorials honoring Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families.

The southbound right-hand lane on Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed for the event. Attendees should park at Veterans Rivergate Park, and a free shuttle service will transport them to the event location. Handicap parking will be along the shoulder of the right-hand lane.