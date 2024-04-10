MCSO: Owners Arrested After 14-Dogs Were Found in Filthy, Deplorable Conditions

MCSO

Martin County - Wednesday April 10, 2024: Martin County Sheriff deputies have arrested 47-year old Rosetta Saez and her 19 year old son Daniel Alajahaum Wilson on charges of animal cruelty.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division along with the Animal Services Unit seized 14 dogs found caged behind a home at 937 SE Spruce Street in Stuart. That is the same home where, on April 1, 17-Year-Old Ro'Thonio Wilson was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Hibbert.

The animals at the home were being kept in deplorable conditions, confined without sufficient food, water or space to move. Some were locked up in small wooden man-made crates that were covered in plastic tarps limiting air supply, others were in cages with barely enough room for them to move.

Saez owns the home. She told detectives "she had no idea what was going on in her own back yard," according to a release on the MCSO Facebook page. She claimed that her son, Daniel Wilson, who lives with her, owns the animals.

Wilson said he breeds and sells the dogs, but only four of them belonged to him and the rest were owned by someone else.

Both Saez and Wilson were arrested last Friday April 5th. Wilson was charged with 14-counts of animal cruelty. His bond was set at $40,000. Saez was charged with one count of animal cruelty and her bond was set at $2,500.

The dogs were seized and taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast where they received medical attention and proper care. The dogs were officially signed over to the Humane Society, eliminating any chance that they will be taken back to the cages at their former home.

Anyone who would like to make a financial contribution to help assist with caring for the animals should contact the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.