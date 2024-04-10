NWS Melbourne: High Rip Current Risk, Rough Surf, Through Tonight

East Central Florida - Wednesday April 10, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a High Rip Current Risk warning, along with a rough surf advisory that will remain in effect through Wednesday night, at least.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.



WHAT: Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected.



Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint, Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.



Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint, Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. WHEN: Through late tonight.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Entering the surf is not advised.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

Along with rough surf, there is a High Risk of numerous, life threatening rip currents at Atlantic Beaches of Central Florida today. Entering the water is not advised.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Worsening boating conditions are expected as southeast winds increase through today and tonight. Small craft will need to exercise caution today, particularly near inlets due to a long period swell as well as in the Gulf Stream. In addition, Small Craft Advisories will go into effect at 5 PM well offshore, and 11 PM near the coast. Even Intracoastal boating will be choppy this afternoon due to the persistent onshore breezes.

FIRE WEATHER IMPACT

Roughly along the Kissimmee River Basin from Okeechobee to Kissimmee, then up to Lake County as well, relative humidity readings are projected to fall below 40 percent this afternoon.

Occasional wind gusts to around 20 mph are possible, promoting near-critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

A cold front will pass through the state late on Thursday. Ahead of it, windy weather is forecast from late morning through the afternoon. Gusts to around 40 mph are possible, with a few gale-force gusts and building seas likely causing dangerous boating conditions over the open local Atlantic waters.

A band of showers and embedded lightning storms should accompany the front as it arrives Thursday afternoon. North of Interstate 4, there is a Slight Risk of a few storms becoming severe with gusty winds to around 60 mph and a tornado possible. The risk becomes more marginal south of Interstate 4, but it cannot be completely ruled out.

Near-record early-season hot temperatures in the lower 90s south of Orlando will introduce a low risk for heat related illness, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with compromised health.

At least a moderate risk of rip currents will continue through late this week.

Finally, fire sensitive weather conditions are forecast south of Orlando on Thursday afternoon ahead of the cold front. Then, much drier air sweeps into the state to end the work week with fire sensitive weather conditions for all of the local area from Friday into the weekend.