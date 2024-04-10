Sam’s Club and Walmart Launch Their Annual - 'Fight Hunger, Spark Change' Campaign on the Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce - Wednesday April 10, 2024: For the 11th straight year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs are launching the - 'Fight Hunger, Spark Change' campaign, with the goal of providing people facing hunger access to the food and resources they need.

Since its inception in 2014, the campaign has generated more than $186 million and helped secure nearly 1.9 billion meals for the Feeding America network of local food banks. Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

In support of the nearly 250,000 residents, including one in four children, on the Treasure Coast who struggle daily with hunger, Walmart volunteers will be at Treasure Coast Food Bank's main distribution center Thursday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, to sort donations. Sam's Club volunteers will be onsite Tuesday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.

"Treasure Coast Food Bank is grateful for another year of partnership with Walmart and Sam's Club," Treasure Coast Food Bank President and CEO Judith Cruz said. “The children, seniors and families confronted by high food costs on the Treasure Coast and beyond will benefit from community-oriented initiatives like Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Together, we will forge better access to healthy meals.”

The campaign will run in stores and online from April 1-29, with three ways for shoppers to participate:

· Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

· Purchase participating products in-store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com. For every purchase of a participating product, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

· Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub .

“Serving communities and expanding access to affordable, healthy food lies at the heart of Walmart and Sam’s Club's purpose to help people live better,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, Walmart, and resident, Walmart Foundation. "Our annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is a way that we invite our customers, members and suppliers to fight hunger alongside us. The funds raised through this campaign go toward local Feeding America food banks, meaning we can all make a difference in our own neighborhoods."

The 20 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Bush Brothers & Company; CELSIUS® Essential Energy Drink; The Coca-Cola Company; Conagra Brands; Dole Packaged Foods; Ferrara; Ferrero; General Mills; Hain Celestial; Hershey Salty Snacks; Hidden Valley Ranch; Kellanova; W.K. Kellogg Company; Keurig Dr Pepper; Kodiak; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Pepsi-Cola Advertising & Marketing, Inc.; Red Bull North America; and Unilever.

The eight participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: General Mills; W.K. Kellogg Company; Kraft Heinz; Nestlé; Nissin; Nongshim; Palmetto Gourmet Foods, A Borealis Foods Company; and Unilever.

For more information, visit stophunger.org.