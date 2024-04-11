NWS Melbourne: Wind Advisory Issued for Treasure and Space Coasts

East Central Florida - Thursday April 11, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a Wind Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts. It takes effect at 10 a.m. today and remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

Residents are advised to secure out door objects and motorists are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

NWS WIND ADVISORY