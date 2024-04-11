NWS Melbourne: Wind Advisory Issued for Treasure and Space Coasts
East Central Florida - Thursday April 11, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a Wind Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts. It takes effect at 10 a.m. today and remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.
Residents are advised to secure out door objects and motorists are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
NWS WIND ADVISORY
- WHAT: Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph expected.
- WHERE: Portions of east central Florida including Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee, and Brevard Counties.
- WHEN: From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.