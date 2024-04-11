Tour de Florida Cycles Through the Treasure Coast

FPPD

Treasure Coast - Thursday April 11, 2024: The 28th Annual Florida Tour de Force charity bicycle ride is cruising through the Treasure Coast this week, accompanied by police escorts.

This event is organized and manned by volunteers in support of the law enforcement community. All monies raised are donated to the families of Florida’s Fallen Heroes.

The Tour is a 5-day, 270-plus mile ride that averages 50 to 55 miles each day at a moderate pace of 15 to 17 mph. The tour is passing through 8 counties including over 40 law enforcement jurisdictions.

The tour kicked off on Monday April 8th, 2024 in North Miami Beach. It will end in Daytona Beach Shores on Friday April 12th. Yesterday the cyclists rolled through Fort Pierce.

Officers from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol worked alongside Fort Pierce Police officers to keep the riders safe on their journey through the local area.

Close to 90 riders made their way through St. Lucie County, which included a stop for rest and refreshments at the Fort Pierce Police Department.

The tour is an awareness ride, not a race. Every year hundreds of law enforcement personnel and civilians from across the state, country, and even from around the world participate with over 100 riders completing the entire 270+ mile trek each year.