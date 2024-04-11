VBPD: Joseph Lerchenfeld Jailed on Aggravated Battery Charge in Connection With Stabbing on 14th Avenue at 17th Street

Vero Beach - Thursday April 11, 2024: Joseph M. Lerchenfeld was booked into the Indian River County Jail this morning (Thursday April 11) on charges of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon.

Vero Beach Police (VBPD) arrested the 41-year-old Lerchenfeld for the stabbing of a person that occurred around dawn last Thursday, April 4th.

According to a news release from VBPD officer responded at 7 a.m. to a reported stabbing at 1705 14th Avenue at the corner of 17th Street.

Th officers found the victim and provided immediate medical assistance. The victim was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where the victim underwent surgery for the injuries sustained. The victim is expected to make a full recovery. The name of the victim has not been released.

Their investigation led them to identify Lerchenfeld as a suspect. He was arrested and is now being held on a $150,000 bond.