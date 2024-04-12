SFWMD Board Proclaims April 'Water Conservation Month'

South Florida - Friday April 12, 2024: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board proclaimed April as Water Conservation Month on Thursday.

This annual proclamation highlights SFWMD's continuing efforts to conserve water and ensure an ample supply now and in the future.

Florida has observed Water Conservation Month since 1998 to highlight how each of us can do our part, in the little ways and the big ways, to conserve water to make sure we all have enough.

Around 3 billion gallons of water are used every day in Central and Southern Florida by 9 million residents and visitors - for watering lawns, drinking and bathing, growing crops and servicing industries. Future water demands are projected to increase to approximately 4.1 billion gallons per day by 2040. One of the most effective ways to address increasing water needs is through water conservation.

During Water Conservation Month, the SFWMD joins with local governments throughout our 16-county region to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and the ways residents and businesses can reduce water use all year long.

With approximately 50 percent of residential water used for irrigation, it is important to irrigate efficiently. To promote more efficient irrigation and conservation, SFWMD passed a year-round Landscape Irrigation Rule that limits the days and hours allowed for landscape irrigation. The year-round Landscape Irrigation Rule is a component of the District's Comprehensive Water Conservation Program, which was established to encourage more responsible use of water resources throughout South Florida.