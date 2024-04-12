SLCSO: Thursday Shooting at Indrio Savannahs Preserve Leaves One Dead

St. Lucie County - Friday April 12, 2024: St. Lucie County Sheriff (SLCSO) detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred last Thursday afternoon at the Indrio Savannahs Preserve.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Preserve, located at 5275 Tozour Road.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Indian River County resident James Alan Behncke.

A statement on the SLCSO Facebook page states that their "preliminary investigation has revealed that this is domestic in nature."

The events leading up to this shooting are under investigation. No further information is available at this time.