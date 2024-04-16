PSLPD: Rashad Muhammad and Cecil Rodriguez Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday April 16, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Gang Intelligence detectives have arrested 35-year-old Rashad Muhammad of Ft. Pierce, and 20-year-old Cecil Rodriguez Crestview, on drug and gun charges,

Both men are documented gang members according to a release from PSLPD. The pair were heading to a rap concert in St. Lucie West at Vybz Lounge last Friday when PSLPD conducted a traffic stop. Detectives had received information that gave them probable cause to search the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle the officers found an AK-47 pistol, a 9mm Uzi, its serial number had been removed, a makeshift suppressor, a Glock 17, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were arrested on several felony firearms and narcotics charges. They are currently detained at the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.