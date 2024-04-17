Dr. Denise Burns-LeGros and Dr. Bryan Stam Appointed to the Board of Optometry  

Florida - Wednesday April 17, 2024: Governor DeSantis has announced the appointment of Dr. Bryan Stam and the reappointment of Dr. Denise Burns-LeGros to the Board of Optometry.

Dr. Bryan Stam - Dr. Stam, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is an Optometrist at Couzens, Stam, and Domingo, P.A. He is the former President of the Florida Optometric Association and was the recipient of the 2023 “Optometrist of the Year” Award from the Florida Optometric Association. Dr. Stam earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Florida State University and his doctorate of optometry from Nova Southeastern University.

Dr. Denise Burns-LeGros - Dr. Burns-LeGros, of Indialantic, is an Optometrist at Brevard Vision Care. Active in her community, she currently serves as the Education Chair of the Brevard Optometric Association and previously served as the President of the Florida Optometric Association. Dr. Burns-LeGros earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and her doctorate of optometry from Nova Southeastern University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.