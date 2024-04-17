Governor Receives 29 Bills from the Legislature; He Has Until May 1st to Act on Them
Florida - Wednesday April 17, 2024: Governor DeSantis has received the following 29 bills from the Florida Legislature. He has until May 1st to act on them.
- CS/HB 1281 – Interception and Disclosure of Oral Communications
- CS/CS/HB 1389– Digital Voyeurism
- CS/HB 919– Artificial Intelligence Use in Political Advertising
- CS/CS/HB 1181– Juvenile Justice
- CS/CS/HB 917 – Career and Technical Education
- CS/CS/HB 7013 – Special Districts
- CS/HB 1653 – Duties and Prohibited Acts Associated with Death
- CS/HB 1569 – Exemption from Regulation for Bona Fide Nonprofit Organizations
- HB 931 – School Chaplains
- CS/CS/HB 1171 – Schemes to Defraud
- CS/HB 1317 – Patriotic Organizations
- CS/CS/HB 159 – HIV Infection Prevention Drugs
- CS/HB 707 – State University Unexpended Funds
- CS/HB 461 – Excusal from Jury Service
- CS/CS/CS/HB 613 – Mobile Home Park Lot Tenancies
- CS/HB 1031– Debt Relief Services
- CS/HB 1425 – Juvenile Justice
- CS/CS/CS/SB 86 – Hope Cards for Persons Issued Orders of Protection
- CS/SB 758 – Tracking Devices and Applications
- CS/CS/SB 1704 – Sheriffs in Consolidated Governments
- CS/SB 1616 – Electronic Access to Official Records
- CS/CS/SB 1680 – Advanced Technology
- SB 1688 – Career-themed Courses
- CS/CS/SB 564– Young Adult Aftercare Services
- CS/SB 678– Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Grant Program
- SB 158 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process
- CS/CS/SB 804 – Gaming Licenses and Permits
- SB 1116 – Campaign Finance
- CS/CS/SB 1264– History of Communism