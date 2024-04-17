Three Men Honored by the St. Lucie County Fire District for Rescuing a SLC Sheriff Deputy

St. Lucie County Fire District

St. Lucie County - Wednesday April 17, 2024: The St. Lucie County Fire District today is awarding three men with 'Citizen Hero Awards' for their role in saving the life of St. Lucie County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Betsinger last month.

The award ceremony is taking place at the St. Lucie County Fire District Administrative Office at 3 p.m.

On March 9th, 28-year-old Cody King, 34-year-old Kyle Purvis, and 30-year-old Brandon Keller were camping with their families on an island in the Indian River Lagoon north of Fort Pierce when they saw Deputy Betsinger thrown from his marine unit into the water after hitting a rogue wave. The propellers on Deputy Betsinger's twin engine vessel struck him causing severe damage to his torso and collarbone.

According to a news release posted on the St. Lucie County Fire District Facebook page, King, Purvis, and Keller, got into their own boat and went out to pull Deputy Betsinger from the water.

The trio used towels to pack Deputy Betsinger's open wounds and took him to the nearby Coast Guard Station where SLC Fire District para-medics met him, provided additional first-aide, and rushed him to the hospital.

SLC Fire District Chief Jeff Lee is quoted in the release as saying - "If not for the quick actions of these three men, the outcome could have been very different. Our paramedics could have been facing a completely different scenario."

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said - "If it wasn't for the swift actions of our community, first responders, and medical staff, we're certain Ryan wouldn't be with us today. For that we are forever in their debt."