Florida Department of Environmental Protection - Weekly Blue-Green Algae Update

Florida - Friday April 19, 2024: There were 21 reported site visits in the past seven days with 21 samples collected. Algal bloom conditions were observed by samplers at 14 of the sites.

The satellite imagery for Lake Okeechobee from 4/18 shows low to moderate bloom potential on approximately 40% of the lake, with the most condensed bloom potential in the northern half of the lake.

The satellite imagery for the Caloosahatchee Estuary from 4/18 shows scattered low to moderate bloom potential from the upper estuary down to the Matlacha Pass area.

The satellite imagery for the St. Lucie Estuary from 4/18 shows no visible bloom potential.

The satellite imagery for the St. Johns River from 4/18 is partially obscured by cloud cover but shows highly scattered low to high bloom potential from Lake George downstream to the city of Jacksonville.

Please keep in mind that bloom potential is subject to change due to rapidly changing environmental conditions such as wind, rain, temperature or stage.

On 4/15 – 4/18, Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) staff collected 15 harmful algal bloom (HAB) response samples. Dominant algal taxa and cyanotoxin results follow each waterbody name.

Lake Harris – East Central Shore: Microcystis aeruginosa and Botryococcus braunii co-dominant; no cyanotoxins detected.

Scott Lake – West: Microcystis aeruginosa and Botryococcus braunii co-dominant; trace level [0.55 parts per billion (ppb)] microcystins detected.

Lake Arnold – North Shore: Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii; trace level (0.27 ppb) anatoxin-a detected.

St. Lucie Canal – 96th Street Bridge: No dominant algal taxon; no cyanotoxins detected.

St. Lucie River – at Palm City Bridge: No dominant algal taxon; no cyanotoxins detected.

St. Lucie Canal – Army Corps Campground: No dominant algal taxon; no cyanotoxins detected.

St. Lucie River – at Four Rivers: No dominant algal taxon; no cyanotoxins detected.

St. Lucie River – Harborage: No dominant algal taxon; no cyanotoxins detected.

Lake Conine – Boat Ramp: Microcystis aeruginosa and Microcystis wesenbergii co-dominant; an estimated 1.4 ppb microcystins detected.

Lake Echo – Northwest: Microcystis aeruginosa and Woronichinia naegeliana co-dominant; no cyanotoxins detected.

Lake Thonotosassa – Center: Microcystis aeruginosa; an estimated 1.1 ppb microcystins detected.

Lake Marian – Pavilion: Microcystis aeruginosa; 3.1 ppb microcystins detected.

Results for samples collected at Blanton Lake – South Lobe, Dowling Lake – Off Dock and Weeki Wachee River – Richard Drive are pending.

On 4/15 – 4/16, South Florida Water Management District staff collected four HAB response samples. Dominant algal taxa and cyanotoxin results follow each waterbody name.

C43 Canal – S77 (upstream): Microcystis aeruginosa; no cyanotoxins detected.

C44 Canal – S308C: Microcystis aeruginosa; 3.1 ppb microcystins detected.

L8 Canal – S5AW (upstream): Microcystis aeruginosa; no cyanotoxins detected.

Lake Okeechobee – Pahokee Marina: Microcystis aeruginosa; 2.4 ppb microcystins detected.

On 4/16 – 4/17, St. Johns River Water Management District staff collected one HAB response sample at Lake Yale – Center: Microcystis aeruginosa and Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii co-dominant; 0.77 ppb microcystins detected. Additionally, one routine HAB monitoring sample was collected at Lake Washington - Center.

Results for the Lake Washington – Center sample are pending due to a shipping delay.

Last Week

On 4/11, DEP staff collected 5 HAB response samples. Dominant algal taxa and cyanotoxin results follow each waterbody name.

Caloosahatchee River at Walpole Canal: Sphaerospermopsis aphanizomenoides; no cyanotoxins detected.

Caloosahatchee River at Palaco Grande Canal: Sphaerospermopsis aphanizomenoides; no cyanotoxins detected.

Caloosahatchee River at Miramar Canal: Sphaerospermopsis aphanizomenoides; no cyanotoxins detected.

Whiskey Creek – Winkler Road Canal: Rhizoclonium crassipellitum; no cyanotoxins detected.

Little Dear Lake – Southwest Lobe: Microcystis aeruginosa; no cyanotoxins detected.

Results for completed analyses are available at FloridaDEP.gov/AlgalBloom.

Different types of blue-green algal bloom species can look different and have different impacts. However, regardless of species, many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins that can make you or your pets sick if swallowed or possibly cause skin and/or eye irritation due to contact.

The public is advised to stay out of water where algae is visibly present as specks or mats or where water is discolored pea-green, blue-green or brownish-red. Additionally, pets or livestock should not come into contact with algal bloom-impacted water or with algal bloom material or fish on the shoreline.