Impact 100 Indian River Awards $487,000 in Grants to 10 Local Non-Profits

Indian River County - Friday April 19, 2024: Impact 100 Indian River members awarded four local nonprofits grants of $100,000 each at its 16th Annual Meeting on Wednesday, April 17 at Oak Harbor.

Members awarded an additional $87,000 of merit grants to six finalists. In total Impact 100 IR awarded grants totaling $487,000, further fueling transformational change in the county. A record number of members participated in the voting.

Impact 100 grants of $100,000 each were awarded to:



Bike Walk Indian River County, Inc. - Pedal It Forward!



- Pedal It Forward! Feed the Lambs Enrichment Program, Inc. - After School Tutoring and Summer Camp



- After School Tutoring and Summer Camp Homeless Children's Foundation of IRC - Compassion in Action: Camps Enriching the Lives of Homeless Youth



- Compassion in Action: Camps Enriching the Lives of Homeless Youth Ocean Research and Conservation Association, Inc. - St. Sebastian River Pollution Mapping

“Collective giving shone brightly at our 16th annual meeting,” said Suzi McCoy Shriner, President of Impact 100. “Our members thoughtfully voted and awarded $100,000 grants to these four local nonprofits they believe address the most critical needs in our community and will drive transformational change."

Merit awards of $14,500 were granted to:



Children's Home Society of Florida, Treasure Coast, The Gifford Middle “Hub” - Establishing Cradle to Career Supports for Academic and Life Success



- Establishing Cradle to Career Supports for Academic and Life Success Hibiscus Children’s Center - Supporting Families in Crisis



- Supporting Families in Crisis LifeBuilders of the Treasure Coast, Inc. - LifeBuilders IRC Case Manager



- LifeBuilders IRC Case Manager Safe Families for Children - Treasure Coast - Every Mother's Advocate Program and Coordinator



- Every Mother's Advocate Program and Coordinator Senior Collaborative of Indian River County - Senior Collaborative "UPSLIDE" Program



- Senior Collaborative "UPSLIDE" Program Tykes and Teens, Inc - Family Peer Support (FPS) Program

Impact 100 Members voted online or at the annual meeting for four of 10 finalists. Leslie Rossway Swan, IRC Supervisor of Elections, and her staff assisted with the voting process, including providing official ballots and voting machines. The votes were reviewed by Nuttall, Donini & Associates, CPA.

"What distinguishes Impact 100 from other grant-making organizations is its unique democratic process," explained Lynn Byrnes, Grants Chair. “Every member has a vote and a voice in determining which organization receives the $100,000 award.”

The Impact 100 annual meeting is the culmination of a comprehensive process that involves extensive outreach to local nonprofits with visioning, grant writing and application support, thorough vetting of applications, and informed voting by Impact 100 members to choose projects they feel will make the most meaningful difference in the community.

For 16 years, Impact 100 has supported and challenged Indian River nonprofits to achieve their mission and beyond. For the 2024-2025 grant season, the Impact 100 Visioning Committee will continue to work with nonprofit leaders to cultivate ideas and develop collaborations for potential Impact 100 grant proposals. Nonprofits can find more information at: https://www.impact100ir.com/grants/apply/ and can request a visioning session by contacting visioning@impact100ir.com.

Impact 100 Grant Workshops are scheduled to support nonprofits interested in developing a grant. Join our next grant writing workshop on June 25th from 9 am to 11 am at Northern Trust.

Grant applications for 2024-2025 will be accepted from June 3 to November 4.