St. Lucie County - Voter Registration Drive Targets High School Students

St. Lucie County - Friday April 19, 2024: St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has launched a voter registration drive targeting high school students in an effort to encourage more young people to register, vote, and take part in our democracy.

From April 22 to April 30, Walker, will partner with the St. Lucie County School Board, and private schools, to conduct the - 'First Vote - High School Voter Registration Drive.'

The 'First Vote' initiative aims to register eligible high school students to vote and to pre-register those who are 16 and 17 years old.

In a news release Walker said that voting is a civic duty, and a right that should be exercised by all citizens. She hopes that by reaching out to young people, she can inspire them to become active and informed participants in the democratic process.

"Our goal is to inspire the youth to vote," said Walker, "and empower them to become engaged citizens."

The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office will conduct voter outreach events throughout the community to inform and engage prospective and registered voters.

For more information visit: www.slcelections.comor call (772) 462-1500.