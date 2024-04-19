State Board of Education Holds Broward County School Board Accountable for Non-Payment of $80 Million to Charter Schools

Florida - Friday April 19, 2024: Florida’s State Board of Education acknowledged Broward County School Board’s decision to comply with state law and pay more than $80 million owed to charter schools in their district.

On Tuesday of this week, the Broward County School District agreed to a three-year payment plan to pay charter schools in the district. That followed an investigation launched last month by the State Board of Education into whether the school board did not “properly” share revenue with charter schools in their district. The investigation concluded on March 27th after finding that the Broward County School Board was not in compliance with its obligation to share more than $80 million of those funds.

At its meeting Thursday, the State Board of Education acknowledged the Broward County payment plan concluding that it is in compliance with section 1002.33(17), Florida Statutes, regarding revenue the district collected under a local ad valorem tax. In 2018, Broward County voters passed a referendum to provide additional funding to public schools, and the Broward County School District failed to share those dollars with the Broward charter schools

“I’m pleased that an agreement was reached in Broward County," said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz in a news release issued Thursday. "Accountability has been a cornerstone of Florida’s educational success, and districts have a responsibility to comply with state law."

Board and the Florida Department of Education said it will continue to monitor the agreement to ensure its full implementation.



Clarifying Ethical Expectations for School Principals

The State Board of Education has also approved an amendment that revises the current Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession in Florida.

The amendment prohibits a certificate holder serving as a school principal from preventing, directing anyone to prevent or allowing anyone to prevent students from accessing educational materials unless he or she determines the material violates Florida Statutes or school board policies.

"Clarifying ethical expectations for school principals will go a long way toward supporting effective school leadership," said Education Commissioner Diaz.

Florida’s Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession establish the ethical principles to which educators must adhere. If violated, the Commissioner of Education may take disciplinary action against an educator’s certificate or pursue other penalties as provided by law.

The amendment ensures that principals understand their responsibility to provide students with access to appropriate educational materials and that students are not denied access due to improper conduct relating to school library and classroom book review processes.

You can read the revised principals by clicking on this link: Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession in Florida.