Travis “TJ” Jackson Named Head Coach of the IRSC Men’s Basketball Program

Fort Pierce - Friday April 19, 2024: Indian River State College Athletics has announced the promotion of Travis “TJ” Jackson to Head Coach of the Men’s Basketball program following the departure of past Head Coach, Bill Morosco, who accepted the same position at Lynn University.

In only eight months with the college, Jackson proved worthy of the promotion with his work ethic, knowledge of the game, player development and player relations. He brings a wealth of experience having been involved in the sport at both the junior college and high school levels prior to his arrival at Indian River. He has had stints at NSU University School, Broward College, Atlantis University, Avant Garde Academy and Arnold High School prior to his arrival in Fort Pierce.

When hired at Indian River in August 2023 as the Assistant Coach, TJ was described by Coach Anthony Q. Anderson, former Head Coach at Broward College, as “the hardest working coach in the country and a true professional with high character.” Anderson continued, “There is no doubt he will be a great addition to the Indian River Staff.”

These words proved true in his short time at “THE RIVER” and led to his earning the right to take the Head Coaching reigns and lead the program into the future. When announced as the new Head Coach in the team meeting, the room erupted with cheers and celebration, a true testament to his player relation skills.