Early Morning Fire in Jensen Beach on Saturday Displaced 2 Adults and a Child

Martin County Fire Rescue

Jensen Beach - Monday April 22, 2024: A fire that broke out in the attic of a Jensen Beach home early Saturday displaced two adults and a child.

Martin County Fire Rescue crews were called to the 1500 block of NE Janes Terrace around 1:30 a.m. April 20.

Firefighters found an active fire underway in the attic. They quickly knocked it down, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the single-story home.

No one was injured, but there was "significant damage," to the structure, according to a release posted on the Martin County Facebook page. Fire officials say the house was not a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal has been notified, as required.