Kelvin Wells Appointed Judge at the Walton County Court; Jonathan Ramsey Appointed Judge at the Alachua County Court

Monday April 22, 2024: Governor DeSantis has made the following two judicial appointments:

Kelvin Wells, of DeFuniak Springs, to serve as Judge on the Walton County Court - Wells has served as a Circuit Judge for the First Judicial Circuit since 2004. Previously, he served as a County Court Judge for Okaloosa County. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and his juris doctor from the University of Mississippi. Wells fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Green.

Jonathan Ramsey, of Gainesville, to serve as Judge on the Alachua County Court - Ramsey has worked as an Associate at Fine, Farkash & Parlapiano, P.A. since 2018. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eighth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University. He earned his master’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Ramsey fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Walter Green.

