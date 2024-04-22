NWS Melbourne - Beach Hazard Advisory in Effect Through Late Tonight
Treasure Coast - Monday April 22, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued the following Beach Hazards Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts.
Beach goers should Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
- WHAT: A strong, southward flowing longshore current and a Moderate Risk of rip currents is expected.
- WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.
- WHEN: Through late tonight.
- IMPACTS: Breezy north to northwest winds will produce a strong, southward flowing longshore current today, which can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents.