NWS Melbourne - Beach Hazard Advisory in Effect Through Late Tonight

Treasure Coast - Monday April 22, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued the following Beach Hazards Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts.

Beach goers should Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT