PSLPD: Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Sedan; Homicide Investigation Underway

Port St. Lucie - Monday April 22, 2024: A motorcycilist was killed Sunday night in a collision with a sedan on US Highway #1 near Walton Road in Fort Pierce.

Port St. Lucie police report that the driver of a beige 1998 Toyota Camry attempted to turn into East Port Plaza from South U.S. Highway #1 and "traveled into the path of the motorcyclist."

The 27-year-old motorcycle rider was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident, is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.