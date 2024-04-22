Martin County Sheriff Opposes Plan to Convert Senior Home Into a Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center

MCSO

Martin County - Monday April 22, 2024: Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) William Snyder has announced his opposition to a developers plan to convert an existing senior living facility into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center.

A release on the MCSO Facebook page says that the Sheriff is concerned about the kind of people who would be drawn to such a facility, and he fears it would "diminish" the quality of life in Martin County.

"The Sheriff's Office has extensive experience with these facilities and the complex public safety challenges they present, including drawing out-of-state clients who often end up homeless in our community," states the release.

The Sheriff's opposition follows a petition from a developer to the Stuart City Commission to change the zoning where the senior center is located to allow for a so-called "sober home."

Sheriff Snyder plans to speak in opposition to the proposed land use change at the next City Commission meeting which takes place late this afternoon, (Monday April 22) at 5:30pm in the Stuart City Commission chambers.

The existing senior center that the developers propose to convert into a "sober home" is located at 500 SE Indian Street, which is within the incorporated city of Stuart.

The area is in close proximity to residential communities and is within walking distance of a school.

Sheriff Snyder is encouraging residents to stay informed.