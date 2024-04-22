Donate
Suspect Arrested in Fort Pierce Stabbing

Published April 22, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT
St. Lucie County Jail
Rudolphus Nathaniel Johnson

Forty Pierce - Monday April 22, 2024: Fort Pierce Police have arrested Rudolphus Nathaniel Johnson on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at a home in the 1000 block of South 27th Circle in Fort Pierce.

They learned that a confrontation had broken out broke inside the residence and a 27-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in a personal vehicle were he was listed in stable condition.

Later that morning, officers found the 25-year-old suspect at a residence in the 2600 block of Sterling Court in Fort Pierce. Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.
