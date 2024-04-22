Vero Beach Police Arrest Trayvious Hullett in Connection With April 16th Stabbing

Vero Beach - Monday April 22, 2024: The Vero Beach Police Department (VBPD) announced today that they arrested Trayvious Hullett last Thursday on a charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Hullett is accused of stabbing a person last week on Tuesday night. It happened in the 1800 block of 41st Street. Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. First responders provided immediate medical care and rushed the person to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where the person underwent surgery.

The victim's name, sex and condition were not released.

Investigators obtained video from a nearby surveillance camera which recorded the stabbing. A release from the VBPD describes the stabbing as "unprovoked," and "vicious."

Investigators subsequently identified Hullett as a suspect and took him into custody on April 18. Hullett was booked into the Indian River County Jail. Bond was set at a half-million dollars.