Fort Pierce Police Seek Help Identifing Suspect Who Tried to Pay With Counterfeit Money

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 22, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of attempting to pay for merchandise with counterfeit currency.

The incident took place on April 2, at a store in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. The woman is accused of attempting to pay with a fake $100 bill and using fake $20 bills during an earlier incident.

The suspect is described as a black female, age 35-45, standing 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 170-180 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white sandals.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.